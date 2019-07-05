Obituary: Leo ‘Al’ Silas, 77

Leo “Al” Silas, 77, of Southington passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the HCC at New Britain General. He was the beloved husband of Theresa (DeSeno) Silas.

Born June 30, 1941 in Poland, he was the son of the late Leo and Meta (Urban) Silas.

Al served with the U.S. Army and retired from Pratt and Whitney Aircraft after many years of service.

In addition to his wife he leaves a brother Paul Silas of Wolcott and several nieces and nephews. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting with the arrangements.