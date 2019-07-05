Obituary: John R. Kelsey, 79

John R. Kelsey, 79, of Meriden, husband of the late Rita (Skonieczny) Kelsey, passed away on Thursday (June 27, 2019) at Midstate Medical Center, Meriden. John was born in Middletown on October 21, 1939 and was the son of the late Howard and Maude Greta (McDaniels) Kelsey.

John grew up in Middletown and was a graduate of Middletown High School, class of 1958. He moved to Southington for 30 years and to Meriden three years ago. He honorably served in the United States Air Force and prior to retiring, he was a small engine technician.

John is survived by his son: Mark J. Sirois of Ellington; his daughter: Karen Bush and her husband Joseph of Southington; his two brothers: David Kelsey of East Hampton, Richard Kelsey of Middletown; his four grandchildren: Alexander Bush, Lauren Bush, Luke Sirois, Anna Sirois; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad Street, New Britain at 9:30 AM. Burial with military honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Monday between 5 PM and 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation through mail to P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online through www.MichaelJFox.org.

