Obituary: Anna (Dziob) Czop Labritz

Anna (Dziob) Czop Labritz of Kingston, New Hampshire died peacefully in her sleep on July 4, 2019. She is survived by sons, Joseph Czop Labritz, Robert Matthias Labritz, Jr. and a Daughter Heidi Ann Labritz. She will be lovingly remembered by Grandsons Matthias Labritz, Richie Labritz and a Granddaughter, Ryan Labritz. Her Daughters in Law, Luba Labritz, Kerry Labritz and Michelle Labritz all brought great love and joy to her life. She was predeceased by Joseph John Czop in 1957 and Robert Matthias Labritz, Sr. in 1995.

Ann was a proud and talented Registered Nurse, worked at Bradley Memorial Hospital and was a caring and loving wife and mother and constant mentor to those in her family. Her love of the Northwestern Wildcats and Boston Red Sox will never be matched.

Remember Me

No grave for me to stand at and weep,

I am not there, I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow.

I am the diamonds gift of snow.

I am the sunlight on ripened grain;

I am the autumn’s gentle rain.

When you awaken in the morns hush,

I am the swift uplifting rush.

Of quiet birds in circled flight,

I am the soft stars that shine at night.

No grave for me to stand at and cry,

I am not there, I did not die.

My love for you will be forever.

All my love forever, Mom & Nana