Police blotter for the July 5 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Sunday, June 16 to Tuesday, June 25:

Sunday, June 16

Ryan Ragalis, 26, of 78 Ten Acre Rd., New Britain, was charged with disobeying officer’s signal, unsafe movement with a vehicle, improper lane, two counts of failure to signal turn, speeding, two counts of failure to obey stop sign, and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Tuesday, June 18

James Allen, 31, of 70 Vance St., New Britain, was charged with two counts of breach of peace.

Wednesday, June 19

Joshua Szabat, 27, of 29 Brooklane Rd., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.

Daniel Szabath, 42, of 29 Brooklane Rd., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.

Thursday, June 20

Robert Anderson, 71, of 15 Lois St., Bristol, was charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree harassment.

Friday, June 21

Elvin King Feliciano, Jr., 26, of 50 New Park Rd., Hartford, was charged with two counts of first degree failure to appear.

Sunday, June 23

William Wallace Healy, 57, of 148 Summer St., (no town listed), Mass., was charged with extradition and disorderly conduct.

Peter Neves, 51, of 17 Palmer Ln., Oxford, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Cayla Manware, 28, of 825 South Main St., Plainville, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.

Monday, June 24

Connor Trzcinski, 20, of 79 Ivy Dr., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, unlawful restraint, and criminal mischief.

Andrew Benny Antoniani, 21, of 92 Highview Ave., New Haven, was charged with first degree failure to appear.

Ricky Beltran, 30, of 234 Plaza Ave., Waterbury, was charged with second degree reckless endangerment, failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, passing in a no passing zone, improper passing, following too close, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, and traveling too fast for conditions.

Tuesday, June 25