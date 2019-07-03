Police blotter for the July 5 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Sunday, June 16 to Tuesday, June 25:
Sunday, June 16
- Ryan Ragalis, 26, of 78 Ten Acre Rd., New Britain, was charged with disobeying officer’s signal, unsafe movement with a vehicle, improper lane, two counts of failure to signal turn, speeding, two counts of failure to obey stop sign, and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Tuesday, June 18
- James Allen, 31, of 70 Vance St., New Britain, was charged with two counts of breach of peace.
Wednesday, June 19
- Joshua Szabat, 27, of 29 Brooklane Rd., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Daniel Szabath, 42, of 29 Brooklane Rd., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.
Thursday, June 20
- Robert Anderson, 71, of 15 Lois St., Bristol, was charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree harassment.
Friday, June 21
- Elvin King Feliciano, Jr., 26, of 50 New Park Rd., Hartford, was charged with two counts of first degree failure to appear.
Sunday, June 23
- William Wallace Healy, 57, of 148 Summer St., (no town listed), Mass., was charged with extradition and disorderly conduct.
- Peter Neves, 51, of 17 Palmer Ln., Oxford, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Cayla Manware, 28, of 825 South Main St., Plainville, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.
Monday, June 24
- Connor Trzcinski, 20, of 79 Ivy Dr., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, unlawful restraint, and criminal mischief.
- Andrew Benny Antoniani, 21, of 92 Highview Ave., New Haven, was charged with first degree failure to appear.
- Ricky Beltran, 30, of 234 Plaza Ave., Waterbury, was charged with second degree reckless endangerment, failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, passing in a no passing zone, improper passing, following too close, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, and traveling too fast for conditions.
Tuesday, June 25
- Natasha Lynn Farris, 26, of 21 Plains Rd., Moodus, was charged with second degree failure to appear.