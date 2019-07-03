Music listings for the July 5 edition

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

NORTON PARK SUMMER CONCERT SERIES. Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. at Norton Park in Plainville. Free concerts. For more info, visit the recreation department page at plainvillect.com.

July

July 9, Riverboat Ramblers, Dixieland jazz

July 16, Nzingas Daughters, rhythm and blues

July 23, Center Stage Jazz

July 30, Old Tyme Fiddlers

SOUTHINGTON

MUSIC ON THE GREEN. Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m. on the Southington town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit southington.org/music.

July

July 10, Long Island Sound Band (Kiwanis Club; Showcase Auto & Recovery)

July 17, Ball in the House (Tighe & Bond; Two Brothers Ice Cream)

July 24, The Sam Vinci Orchestra (Sons of Italy, UNICO)

July 31, BootLeg Band (Lions Club)

August

Aug. 7, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men (Polish Falcons)

Aug. 14, The Glamour Girls (Atty. Elizabeth Kopec)

Aug. 21, The Pop Rocks (Aqua Turf)

Aug. 28, King Kountry (The Summit at Plantsville)

September

Sept. 4, Soul Sound Revue (Ali’s Nursery; TD Bank)

Sept. 11, Wooden Horse (Southington YMCA)

SOUTHINGTON CARE CENTER SUMMER CONCERT SERIES. Tuesdays or Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Bring chairs.

July

Tuesday, July 16, Simply Swing

August

Tuesday, Aug. 20, Kevin Scarpati

September