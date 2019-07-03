Meetings listings for the July 5 edition

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

CHAMBER IN THE MORNING. 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., on the third Wednesday of the month. Sponsored by the Southington Chamber of Commerce. Seminar offers business-building information, networking. Attendees encouraged to bring business cards and literature. The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-8036.

ORCHARD VALLEY GARDEN CLUB. 9:45 a.m. to noon on the 4th Tuesday of every month at American Legion hall, 66 Main St., Southington. 10 a.m., presentation. 11 a.m., business meeting. Guests welcome. $5. orchardvalleygardenclub.weebly.com.

SOUTHINGTON GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY. 7:30 p.m. on the 4th Tuesday of each month (except December). Community room, The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. No admission charge.

SOUTHINGTON ROTARY CLUB. Wednesdays, at 12:15 p.m. (6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month). Back Nine Tavern, 150 Savage St., Southington. Dolores Fanelli, (860) 681-9548 or Christie Kuriger, (860) 426-0025.