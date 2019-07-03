Kids’ listings for the July 5 edition

JULY 8-12

BRISTOL

‘TO MARS AND BEYOND’ VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL. 6 to 7:45 p.m. Interactive, energizing Bible-based good time as children learn to explore where God’s power can take them. Sing songs at the Music Station, explore the wonder of creation at the Science Station, play games at the Recreation Station, and enjoy treats at the Snack Station. For grades Pre-K to 5. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. Free. (917)386-8599, cjw02@hotmail.com, tmab.cokesburyvbs.com/prospect.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

BRISTOL

SCIENCE TELLERS PRESENT: ALIENS ESCAPE FROM EARTH. Sponsored by Friends of the Bristol Public Library. 6 p.m. Educational alien adventure using science experiments for special effects. Photo booth before and after the show. Prizes. All ages with caregiver. Geared for 5 to 12. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

BRISTOL

FAMILY DAY. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cambridge Park, 117 Davis Dr., Bristol.

NOW thru AUG. 13

BRISTOL

TODDLER STORYTIME. 9:30 a.m., Tuesdays. Ages 1-2. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

NOW thru AUG. 14

BRISTOL

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME. 1 p.m., Wednesdays. Ages 3-5. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

NOW thru AUG. 8

BRISTOL

NUTMEG BOOK BRUNCH. 10:30 a.m., Thursdays. Read and discuss Nutmeg Award Nominees. Copies of the books will be available for checkout. Grades 4 and up. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

NOW thru AUG. 16

BRISTOL

RHYTHM AND RHYME DANCE TIME. 3 p.m., Thursday. 9:30 a.m., Friday. (No session July 5). Read a story, play instruments, dance, sing. Ages 1-5 with caregiver. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

NOW thru AUG. 5

BRISTOL

MONDAY MAKERS. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Make something great. Drop-in. Ages 5 and up. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

NOW thru SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

BRISTOL

MAKING MEMORIES IN BRISTOL’S MUSEUMS. Visit the American Clock and Watch Museum, Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, Bristol Historical Society, Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, and the New England Carousel Museum and have your passport stamped for a chance to win a family membership at each of Bristol’s museums (approximate value $420).

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

KID’S ENTERTAINMENT SERIES. 6 p.m. (first act) and 7 p.m. (second act). Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening of free entertainment. Community pavilion at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, Plantsville. All ages. southington.org/KES.

July

July 10, Bryan Lizotte; The Amazing Andy

July 17, Chick Kelman; Dan Stevens

July 24, Bryson Lang & George Saterial (2-hour show)

July 31, Tony Susi; Vanilla Swirl’s Flea Circus

August