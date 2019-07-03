Football: Knights lead the charge at the Super 100

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Jacob Flynn made an impression on his Team Constitution coaches during the practices leading up to this past Saturday’s Super 100 high school football senior all-star game.

During the game, Flynn contributed a 25-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Cromwell’s Bryce Karstetter. After the game, won 41-21 by Team Nutmeg, the soft-spoken former Southington standout was given the coaches award for his hard work, commitment and dedication to the team.

“It means a lot,” Flynn said about the award. “It means that I’m really dedicated and that I care about all of the players and coaches. I wanted everyone to be great, and unfortunately, we didn’t win. I wanted to win.”

Flynn’s former Southington teammate Kyle Messenger also took part in the game for Team Constitution. Took part is a nice way of saying that Messenger saw a lot of time on the field. Messenger played on defense and special teams.

“It’s an honor,” Messenger said about playing in the game. “I watched people when I was younger and thought maybe I can play in that game. It turns out I did, so that was good.”

Messenger spent his time on defense playing outside linebacker.

“Outside linebacker was definitely a change from the season because I played middle at Southington,” Messenger said. “It was definitely a change, but I’m going to be playing that position in college, so I just got to adjust to it.”

Messenger will be playing for the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine. He was grateful to have the opportunity to play with different players and meet others.

“It was very competitive at first in practice, but we learned to like each other,” Messenger said. “We all love football, so it’s easy to bond that way.”

Flynn is headed to the University of Connecticut and joins the football team as a preferred walk-on. On the touchdown pass, Karstetter threw a nice ball toward the front left corner of the end zone, and Flynn brought it in for the score.

“We kind of knew before, just by the way the corners had been playing, that I would be open at that time,” Flynn said. “[Bryce] just threw it up, and I just ran under it and caught it.”

The Karstetter to Flynn connection cut Team Constitution’s deficit to 27-13 with 1:23 left in the first half. Team Nutmeg outscored Team Constitution 14-8 in the second half to pull away.

Flynn said he was grateful to meet new people and play in the game. “I met a lot of new guys here, a lot of guys that I played against and I was looking at from afar,” Flynn said. “I met a lot of great kids, great people, and definitely people who I want to talk from here out and just stick with.”

Former East Hartford standout quarterback Raquan Tompkins played for Team Nutmeg and was named its offensive MVP. Bristol Central’s Justus Fitzpatrick was the defensive MVP for Team Nutmeg, and Enfield’s Freddy Centrella earned the coaches award. Team Constitution’s offensive MVP was Karstetter, and Fitch-Groton’s Nick Helbig was defensive MVP.

