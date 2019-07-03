Fire report for the July 5 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, June 17 to Sunday, June 23:
Monday, June 17
- 6:28 p.m., 402 Sun Valley Dr., EMS call excluding vehicle
- 6:57 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
- 7:51 p.m., 491 Darling St., Lock-out building
Tuesday, June 18
- 6:39 a.m., East Mountain Drive and Mooreland Drive, No incident found on arrival
- 1:44 p.m., 405 Queen St., Service call, other
- 2:04 p.m., 5 Old Turnpike Rd., Lock-in
- 5:29 p.m., Marion Avenue and I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 5:31 p.m., Queen Street and I-84 Westbound, No incident found on arrival
- 10:40 p.m., 119 Buckland St., Detector activation
Wednesday, June 19
- 8:17 a.m., 46 South Center St., Building or structure weakened
- 9:41 a.m., 491 Darling St., Assist police or other government
- 12:12 p.m., 138 River St., Vehicle/pedestrian accident
- 2:40 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, Police matter
- 4:52 p.m., 491 Darling St., Assist police or other government
- 6:10 p.m., 539 Kensington Rd., Vehicle accident
- 8:03 p.m., 2118 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Smoke detector activation
Thursday, June 20
- 2:47 p.m., 250 Gwen Rd., Oil or other combustible liquid
- 4:53 p.m., 4 Water St., EMS call excluding vehicle
- 4:58 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident
Friday, June 21
- 7:56 a.m., 43 Academy St., Smoke detector activation
- 10:28 a.m., 975 Marion Ave., Alarm system activation
- 11:37 p.m., 175 Berlin Ave., Lock-out building
Saturday, June 22
- 10:31 a.m., 88 Douglas St., Assist police or other government
- 10:54 a.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation
- 11:12 a.m., 310 N. Main St., Public service
- 5:22 p.m., I-691 Westbound, No incident found on arrival
- 6:58 p.m., 212 Main St., HazMat release investigation
Sunday, June 23
- 7:29 a.m., 90 Todd Rd., Vehicle accident
- 10:26 a.m., Meriden Waterbury Turnpike and I-84, Vehicle accident
- 5:54 p.m., 75 Main St., Alarm system sounded