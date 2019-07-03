Fire report for the July 5 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, June 17 to Sunday, June 23:

Monday, June 17

6:28 p.m., 402 Sun Valley Dr., EMS call excluding vehicle

6:57 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

7:51 p.m., 491 Darling St., Lock-out building

Tuesday, June 18

6:39 a.m., East Mountain Drive and Mooreland Drive, No incident found on arrival

1:44 p.m., 405 Queen St., Service call, other

2:04 p.m., 5 Old Turnpike Rd., Lock-in

5:29 p.m., Marion Avenue and I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

5:31 p.m., Queen Street and I-84 Westbound, No incident found on arrival

10:40 p.m., 119 Buckland St., Detector activation

Wednesday, June 19

8:17 a.m., 46 South Center St., Building or structure weakened

9:41 a.m., 491 Darling St., Assist police or other government

12:12 p.m., 138 River St., Vehicle/pedestrian accident

2:40 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, Police matter

4:52 p.m., 491 Darling St., Assist police or other government

6:10 p.m., 539 Kensington Rd., Vehicle accident

8:03 p.m., 2118 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Smoke detector activation

Thursday, June 20

2:47 p.m., 250 Gwen Rd., Oil or other combustible liquid

4:53 p.m., 4 Water St., EMS call excluding vehicle

4:58 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

Friday, June 21

7:56 a.m., 43 Academy St., Smoke detector activation

10:28 a.m., 975 Marion Ave., Alarm system activation

11:37 p.m., 175 Berlin Ave., Lock-out building

Saturday, June 22

10:31 a.m., 88 Douglas St., Assist police or other government

10:54 a.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation

11:12 a.m., 310 N. Main St., Public service

5:22 p.m., I-691 Westbound, No incident found on arrival

6:58 p.m., 212 Main St., HazMat release investigation

Sunday, June 23