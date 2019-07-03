Fire, Listings

Fire report for the July 5 edition

Southington Fire Department Headquarters
310 North Main Street, P.O. Box 289, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 621-3202

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, June 17 to Sunday, June 23:

Monday, June 17

  • 6:28 p.m., 402 Sun Valley Dr., EMS call excluding vehicle
  • 6:57 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
  • 7:51 p.m., 491 Darling St., Lock-out building

Tuesday, June 18

  • 6:39 a.m., East Mountain Drive and Mooreland Drive, No incident found on arrival
  • 1:44 p.m., 405 Queen St., Service call, other
  • 2:04 p.m., 5 Old Turnpike Rd., Lock-in
  • 5:29 p.m., Marion Avenue and I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
  • 5:31 p.m., Queen Street and I-84 Westbound, No incident found on arrival
  • 10:40 p.m., 119 Buckland St., Detector activation

Wednesday, June 19

  • 8:17 a.m., 46 South Center St., Building or structure weakened
  • 9:41 a.m., 491 Darling St., Assist police or other government
  • 12:12 p.m., 138 River St., Vehicle/pedestrian accident
  • 2:40 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, Police matter
  • 4:52 p.m., 491 Darling St., Assist police or other government
  • 6:10 p.m., 539 Kensington Rd., Vehicle accident
  • 8:03 p.m., 2118 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Smoke detector activation

Thursday, June 20

  • 2:47 p.m., 250 Gwen Rd., Oil or other combustible liquid
  • 4:53 p.m., 4 Water St., EMS call excluding vehicle
  • 4:58 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

Friday, June 21

  • 7:56 a.m., 43 Academy St., Smoke detector activation
  • 10:28 a.m., 975 Marion Ave., Alarm system activation
  • 11:37 p.m., 175 Berlin Ave., Lock-out building

Saturday, June 22

  • 10:31 a.m., 88 Douglas St., Assist police or other government
  • 10:54 a.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation
  • 11:12 a.m., 310 N. Main St., Public service
  • 5:22 p.m., I-691 Westbound, No incident found on arrival
  • 6:58 p.m., 212 Main St., HazMat release investigation

Sunday, June 23

  • 7:29 a.m., 90 Todd Rd., Vehicle accident
  • 10:26 a.m., Meriden Waterbury Turnpike and I-84, Vehicle accident
  • 5:54 p.m., 75 Main St., Alarm system sounded

 

