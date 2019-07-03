Black bear captured near the town green

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

It’s nothing new to hear about bears in Southington’s backroad neighborhoods as they wander out of the town’s woodlands and mountainous areas, but reports about a bear wandering the streets of downtown Southington are far from ordinary. On Wednesday, June 26, police and animal control officers were dispatched to the center of town after receiving reports of a large black bear.

“The bear was located on Center Street after having climbed into a small tree off the side of the road,” SPD reported. “Officers were able to redirect the bear out of the tree and away from Center Street.”

The police department contacted officials from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). The bear was cornered in the wooded area between Liberty Street and Columbus Avenue until DEEP could respond.

The bear was then tranquilized and transported away from the area by DEEP officers.

Social media lit up with concern for the bear after a photo was posted on a popular Southington Facebook page of the bear strolling down the sidewalk. Many people commented saying overdevelopment has led to the destruction of the bears’ homes, forcing them into populated areas.

While that may be true, DEEP reports that bears in Connecticut have made a comeback over the years, and the population has continued to expand.

“Glimpsing a bear in Connecticut was once unlikely because bears were extirpated from the state by the mid-1800s. Since then, bears have made a comeback,” states the DEEP official website. “Their return is due, in part, to the regrowth of forestland throughout the region following the abandonment of farms during the late 1800s.”

Beginning in the 1980s, the DEEP wildlife division had evidence of a resident black bear population, and annual sighting reports have increased dramatically, indicating a rapid increase in the bear population. From June 29, 2018 to May 16 of this year, DEEP reported 86 black bear sightings in Southington, and those are only the incidents that are reported to DEEP by residents.

The black bear is an intelligent animal with keen senses of smell and hearing, states DEEP. It can detect the slightest aroma of food, which may lead the bear to populated areas. Black bears are generally shy and secretive and usually fearful of humans. However, if they regularly find food near houses and areas of human activity, they can lose their fear of humans.

According to the DEEP, in most cases, if a bear is left alone, it will make its way back to a more natural habitat. The DEEP seldom relocates bears, however an exception may be made to remove a bear in an urban area when there is little likelihood that it can leave safely on its own.

Tranquilizing teams, consisting of environmental conservation police officers and wildlife biologists, are trained and equipped to immobilize wildlife.

“The rapid increase in the bear population between the 1980s and early 2000s is expected to continue,” states the DEEP site. “As the bear population expands, interactions between humans and bears will increase. People should learn what to do if they see a bear and how to avoid unnecessary conflicts by keeping food away from bears.”

DEEP advises Connecticut residents to observe the bear only from a distance. Advertise your presence by shouting and waving your arms, or walk away slowly. Never attempt to feed or attract bears.

Bear sightings can be reported to the wildlife division online at depdata.ct.gov/wildlife/sighting/bearrpt.htm or (860) 424-3011.

To avoid attracting bears, DEEP lists the following precautions:

Remove bird feeders from late March through November. If a bear visits a bird feeder in winter, remove the feeder.

Wait until the morning of collection before bringing out trash. Add a few capfuls of ammonia to trash bags and garbage cans to mask food odors. Keep trash bags in a container with a tight lid and store in a garage or shed.

Do not leave pet food outside overnight. Store livestock food in airtight containers.

Do not put meats or sweet-smelling fruit rinds in compost piles. Lime can be sprinkled on the compost pile to reduce the smell and discourage bears.

Thoroughly clean grills after use or store in a garage or shed.

Never intentionally feed bears. Bears that associate food with people may become aggressive and dangerous. This may lead to personal injury, property damage, and the need to destroy problem animals.

Encourage your neighbors to take similar precautions.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Roy at SRoy@SouthingtonObserver.com.