Beating the summer heat: Town pools open for the summer

The Southington town pools at Recreation Park and the pool and splash pad at Memorial Park are now open for the season.

Regular hours of operation for both locations are noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Hours are subject to change based on weather conditions or safety concerns.

A lane reserved specifically for lap swimming will be available at the Recreation Park pool on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m.

The pools and splash pad are open to Southington residents only, however, each resident may bring one non-resident guest. Proper identification and proof of residency is required to gain entry to the pools. There is no admission cost. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Hours of operation and pool rules are available online at www.southington.org/pools.