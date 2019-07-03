Baseball: Legion continues its hot streak, win 5 of 6

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington Post 72 American Legion baseball kept on winning last week, notching five victories in six games—all at Southington High School—to improve to 9-3 on the season. The only loss was 6-2 to Bristol Post 2 in the first game of this past Sunday’s doubleheader.

Southington battled back to win the second game of that doubleheader, 4-2. The week began with a 10-0, six-inning pasting of Hartford Post 142 on June 26. Post 72 claimed a 4-3 win over a good Berlin Post 68 squad on June 27, then hammered Hartford again 12-1 in five innings on June 28. Hartford forfeited this past Saturday’s game, giving Southington an eight-game winning streak at the time.

“Our motto here is composure,” coach Marc Verderame said after the Bristol doubleheader. “The other teams might have won the first couple rounds, but we’re coming on here, we’re going to win the 12th, we’re going to win the 15th round, and we’re going to be standing in the end.”

Here’s what happened last week:

Southington 10, Hartford 0 (6 innings)

JUNE 26—Post 72 took advantage of nine walks, two hit batsmen and three errors in the runaway win over Post 142.

Jeremy Mercier was 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and three RBI while Josh Panarella went 2-for-3 with a double. Ethan McDonough had a walk, run scored and three RBI while Sean Crean was hit by a pitch, stole a base and drove in a run. Jake Romano added an RBI and Tyler Strong contributed two stolen bases and two runs scored. Connor Patenaude and Brandon Kohl each had two runs scored while Aneesh Avancha and Will Marshall added a run scored apiece.

Kyle Leifert started on the mound and pitched the first two innings. He gave up three hits, struck out three and walked three. Brendan Kavanagh was credited with the win in relief. He went three innings, struck out five and walked two. Patenaude threw the final inning and struck out two.

Southington 4, Berlin 3

JUNE 27—Mercier’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning brought home Kohl (stolen base, RBI) with the go-ahead run.

Ryan Henderson gave up one hit in the seventh but struck out two to save the game for Jason Krar, who went the first six innings. Krar (2-0) allowed three runs on seven hits, struck out six and walked four.

At the plate, Leifert was 2-for-4 with a double and run scored. Jake Romano went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Romano was lifted for pinch runner Strong in the fifth inning. After a walk to Kavanagh (2-for-2), Strong stole third, then scored to tie the game at 3-3 when the throw from the catcher bounced into left field. Avancha had an RBI for Post 72, which recorded seven hits. Crean had the other hit for the home side.

Southington 12, Hartford 1 (5 innings)

JUNE 28—Three players each had two hits in the Post 72 victory over Post 142.

Kohl went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two runs scored and an RBI. Leifert was 2-for-2 with a walk, three runs scored and two RBI while Romano went 2-for-2 with a double, walk, two runs scored and an RBI. Marshall had a single, sacrifice fly and team-high three RBI while Strong walked and drove in two runs. Crean singled, walked, scored a run and drove in two more while McDonough added a double and run scored.

On the mound, Nick Borkowski (2-1) pitched all five innings and allowed a run on six hits. He struck out three and walked two.

Post 72 claimed a forfeit over Post 142 on June 29 when the Hartford team didn’t have enough players.

Bristol 6, Southington 2 (Game 1)

JUNE 30—Post 72 couldn’t get enough done against Post 2 ace Jagger Duquette and saw their eight-game win streak snapped.

“They had some clutch two-out hits. That’s a good baseball team over there, they threw their ace, we’re going to see a lot of aces,” Verderame said.

Duquette threw 6.2 innings and gave up two runs on eight hits. Duquette struck out eight and ran his record to 3-0.

Kavanagh was 3-for-3 with a double and RBI to lead Southington’s offense. Kavanagh (1-1) was also the losing pitcher. Kohl went 2-for-4 (stolen base), including a loud solo home run off the far right side of the scoreboard in left field. Crean singled, stole a base and scored a run while Leifert added a single.

Southington 4, Bristol 2 (Game 2)

JUNE 30—Post 72 countered with its ace, Ryan Henderson, in the second game, and the result was a win by the home team and a split of the doubleheader.

“I had my ace going in game two, and Henderson’s been there for us for his entire career,” Verderame said. “He shut them down, and we got the win. A split’s a split, we’re going to keep going. We started out 0-2, now we’re 9-3, and we’re just going to keep getting better.”

Henderson (2-0) threw a complete game and gave up two runs on five hits. He struck out six, walked three and hit a batter.

Romano was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead the Southington offense. Mercier singled, stole a base, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in another. Kohl singled, scored a run and drove in a run while McDonough singled, stole a base and scored two runs. Marshall and Kavanagh each added singles.

Southington was able to stay composed, even when Bristol shortstop Noah Plantamuro snagged a line drive near second base and turned a 6-3 triple play to escape a bases loaded threat in the third inning.

“That’s just unlucky. We’re not going to get mad, that’s baseball, and we still had the lead,” Verderame said. “The kid made a great play, triple play. All you can do is laugh, shake it off, and go out there and play some more.”

Up next: Southington is on the road all week. Post 72 was at Bristol on Tuesday and at Berlin on Wednesday and Friday, with the Friday game starting at 6:15 p.m. at Sage Park. Post 72 plays Avon on Sunday at Buckingham Field at 5 p.m.

