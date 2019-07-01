Obituary: Malcolm G. Nichols Jr., 91

Malcolm G. Nichols Jr., 91, of Southington, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was the husband of Jean (Place) Nichols for 62 years.

He was born in Mt. Kisco, NY the son of the late Malcolm and Dorothy Horner Nichols. He was a resident of Southington for most of his life. A graduate of Cheshire Academy he received his B.S. Degree from Pennsylvania Military College. (PMC) He was commissioned second Lt. in the US Army and saw action in the Korean War.

He was an avid model airplane enthusiast both building and flying them. He was a life member of the Central CT Radio Club (CCRCC) of Farmington.

He and his wife enjoyed many years boating on Long Island Sound. The kept their boat “Jeannie Babe” at Mystic River Marina. He also enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Besides his wife he leaves 2 sons William Nichols (Barbara) of Manchester and Andrew Nichols of Wichita Falls, TX. 3 granddaughters Robyn Nichols of Southington, Melissa (Eric) Nichols of Bristol and Samantha and husband Ryan Blair of TX, 2 great grandchildren Ethan Cockayne of Bristol and Ryder Blair and soon to be Josie Blair of TX, he is also survived by his nieces Linda and husband George Peterson, Ginny and husband Dr. Charles Myers, Judy and husband William Charamut and the children of all his nieces.

There are no calling hours. A Memorial service with Military honors will be held on Tuesday, July 2nd at 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the VA Hospital, 555 Willard Ave. Newington, CT 06111

