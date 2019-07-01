Obituary: Christopher Caristia, 60

Christopher Caristia, 60 passed away on June 11, 2019. He was born in New Britain on December 2, 1958. He was a lifelong resident of Southington and attended Southington public schools.

A natural joker he enjoyed cooking, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

He leaves behind his longtime girlfriend, Heidi Martin. Also his mother Florence (DelBuono) Caristia of Plantsville and the late Salvatore Caristia of Arkansas. A son Christopher of Southington and his grandchildren Victoria, Lillian and Dominic. He also leaves behind his sisters Marceline Caristia, Maryann Caristia and Kathleen Caristia. Nephews Jorden Riddick, Jamin Riddick, a niece Hayley Caristia and a great-niece Nevaeh Riddick.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.