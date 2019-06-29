Southington man arrested on child porn charges

A Southington man was arrested Thursday, June 27 for possession of child pornography.

Southington police said John Starrs, 50, of 334 Blue Hills Dr., Southington was charged with third degree possession of child pornography, voyeurism, and disseminating voyeuristic material.

Police reported that in September 2018 they receivved information that Starrs was suspected of being in possession of images of child pornography and sharing these images on an adult-oriented website.

Police said detectives initiated an investigation, seized electronic evidence and executed a search and seizure warrant at Starrs’ residence. Police said the seized electronic evidence was subjected to a forensic examination by Southington Police Department and the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection – Division of Scientific Services.

These forensic examinations confirmed several image files and a video file as known pornography, said police.

Subsequently, police said, an arrest warrant was obtained from the New Britain Judicial District to charge Starrs.

Starrs was taken into custody June 27 and transported to Southington Police headquarters. He was processed and released on a $75,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on July 8.

The arrest warrant affidavit is sealed.