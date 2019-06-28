Baseball: Post 72’s best prevails, 1-0

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Through the first three games of the 2019 American Legion baseball season, Southington Kiltonic Post 72 had seen the No. 1 pitcher from each opponent. Southington was off to an 0-2 start entering its June 19 home game against West Hartford Post 96, but it had one of its best, Ryan Henderson, on the mound.

Henderson succeeded in notching up a complete-game effort as Post 72 emerged with a 1-0 victory over Post 96 at Southington High School. It was just the starting pitching performance Southington needed as it continued to wait for its offense to get into gear.

“Our hitting’s been struggling, but we’re going to get used to the wood bat, we’re going to get better,” coach Marc Verderame said. “Every year, we kind of come out here and struggle. We coach them up, get better, get some more swings. Our opponents, they’ve got to get us now, because we’re only going to get better.”

Southington followed up the win over West Hartford with a doubleheader sweep of Winsted Post 43 this past Sunday at Walker Field in Winsted. Post 72 won the first game 5-3 and the second game 2-1. Add in a forfeit win over Winsted on June 20, and Southington (4-2) found itself on a four-game winning streak entering this week’s action.

Southington 1, West Hartford 0

JUNE 19—Henderson got the better of Post 96 ace Luke Fox in a classic pitchers’ duel.

Henderson gave up only a single hit, struck out eight and walked two. Fox gave up one run on two hits, struck out seven, and walked two.

Aneesh Avancha drove in the game’s only run, Jake Romano, on an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning. Romano had singled for Southington’s first hit of the game. Those were the only hits for Post 72.

“Ryan Henderson, hell of a performance, one hit, complete-game shutout, eight strikeouts. I can’t say enough about that kid,” Verderame said. “He won the Connecticut Pitcher of the Year for us last year. He’s been dominant, I’m proud of Hendu. I knew when I had him on the mound; we had a good chance to get off the slide.”

Henderson wanted the ball for the top of the seventh inning, even though he was at 94 pitches. He walked the first batter but got a strikeout and fly out for two outs.

Connor Patenaude bobbled a grounder to second base; but his flip to shortstop Bryce Worth appeared to beat the runner to the bag. The runner was called safe, and West Hartford was in business.

Henderson got the next better to ground out to Worth to end the game.

Southington 5, Winsted 3

JUNE 23 (Game 1)—Post 72 jumped on Post 43 for three runs in the top of the first inning, then tacked on single runs in the third and fourth.

Jeremy Mercier went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored while Brendan Kavanagh was 2-for-4 with a double. Brandon Kohl also went 2-for-4, and Kyle Leifert had a single, run scored and two RBI. Avancha doubled and drove in a run while Josh Panarella singled, scored a run and drove in another.

Jason Krar pitched three innings of relief and picked up the win. Krar gave up one run on two hits and struck out three. Justin Verrilli started and pitched the first four innings. Verrilli gave up two runs on four hits and walked two.

Panarella reached on an error to lead off the game. Mercier doubled, then Leifert singled home Panarella and Mercier for a 2-0 lead. Another error on a ball hit by Ethan McDonough scored Leifert and put Post 72 ahead 3-0. Avancha’s RBI double in the third accounted for the fourth Southington run. In the fifth, Panarella’s RBI single gave Post 72 their fifth and final run.

Southington 2, Winsted 1

JUNE 23 (Game 2)—Nick Borkowski pitched 6.2 innings and overcame five hit batsmen to pick up the win for Post 72.

Borkowski yielded one run on six hits and struck out four. Jake Weed came on in relief, and after giving up a walk, got a fly out to Tyler Strong in right field to end the game and earn the save.

Leifert and Kavanagh each had a single and RBI while Mercier, Romano and Strong added a single apiece. Kohl and Krar each scored a run for Southington, who overcame a 1-0 deficit with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Avancha was hit by a pitch with one out in the fifth inning. Krar came on to pinch run and wound up scoring on Kavanagh’s single to tie the game, 1-1.

In the sixth, Kohl drew a one-out walk, moved up to second on a passed ball, then reached third on a Mercier grounder to the right side of the infield. Leifert’s RBI single scored Kohl and put Post 72 ahead 2-1.

Up next: Southington was scheduled to spend the whole week at Southington High School, starting with games against Hartford Post 142 on Wednesday and Berlin Post 68 on Thursday. On Friday, Post 72 hosts Post 142 again at 5:30 p.m. Southington also plays Hartford on Saturday at 5 p.m. On Sunday, Post 72 hosts Bristol Post 2 in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.