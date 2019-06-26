Listings, Police

Police blotter for the June 28 edition

by  •  • 0 Comments

The Southington Police Department
69 Lazy Ln, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 378-1600

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Saturday, June 8 to Sunday, June 16:

Saturday, June 8

  • Nathan Hunter, 23, of 197 Allen Ave., Meriden, was charged with driving under the influence and operating an unregistered vehicle.
  • Andrew Curran, 51, of 1260 Woodtick Rd., Wolcott, was charged with second offense of driving under the influence.

Sunday, June 9

  • Parbattie Ramja, 37, of 43 Bateswood Rd., Waterbury, was charged with fifth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny.
  • Rooplall Ramja, 40, of 43 Bateswood Rd., Waterbury, was charged with fifth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny.
  • Christopher Kowaleski, 34, of 1506 West St., Southington, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Monday, June 10

  • Steven Kloss, 21, of 1 Deer Run, Plantsville, was charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree assault and third degree assault.
  • Oneil Nadeau, 48, of 369 Lazy Lane, Southington, was charged with risk of injury, disorderly conduct, third degree assault and third degree strangulation.

Tuesday, June 11

  • Fatmir Bregu, 18, of 17 Masthay Cir., Southington, was charged with third degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, June 12

  • Michael Barracliff, 53, of 99 Dawn Ln., Southington, was charged with five counts of sale of narcotics and possession of narcotics.
  • Geraldine Moreno, 27, of 101 Spring St., Hartford, was charged with first degree failure to appear.

Friday, June 14

  • Daniel McLellan Jr., 51, of 125 Main St., Southington, was charged with three counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
  • Jacob Perkins, 20, of 230 Blue Hills Dr., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Sunday, June 16

  • Shannen McMahon, 26, of 9 Camelot Ln., East Hampton, Mass., was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and traveling too fast.
  • James McCool, 52, of 710 Old Turnpike Rd., Southington, was charged with interfering with an officer, assault on an officer, third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Leave a Reply