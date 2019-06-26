Police blotter for the June 28 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Saturday, June 8 to Sunday, June 16:

Saturday, June 8

Nathan Hunter, 23, of 197 Allen Ave., Meriden, was charged with driving under the influence and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Andrew Curran, 51, of 1260 Woodtick Rd., Wolcott, was charged with second offense of driving under the influence.

Sunday, June 9

Parbattie Ramja, 37, of 43 Bateswood Rd., Waterbury, was charged with fifth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny.

Rooplall Ramja, 40, of 43 Bateswood Rd., Waterbury, was charged with fifth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny.

Christopher Kowaleski, 34, of 1506 West St., Southington, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Monday, June 10

Steven Kloss, 21, of 1 Deer Run, Plantsville, was charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree assault and third degree assault.

Oneil Nadeau, 48, of 369 Lazy Lane, Southington, was charged with risk of injury, disorderly conduct, third degree assault and third degree strangulation.

Tuesday, June 11

Fatmir Bregu, 18, of 17 Masthay Cir., Southington, was charged with third degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, June 12

Michael Barracliff, 53, of 99 Dawn Ln., Southington, was charged with five counts of sale of narcotics and possession of narcotics.

Geraldine Moreno, 27, of 101 Spring St., Hartford, was charged with first degree failure to appear.

Friday, June 14

Daniel McLellan Jr., 51, of 125 Main St., Southington, was charged with three counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

Jacob Perkins, 20, of 230 Blue Hills Dr., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Sunday, June 16