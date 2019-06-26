Obituaries; Stanley J. Bouchard

Stanley J. Bouchard, 63, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 surrounded by his family at the HOCC at New Britain. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend.

Born on March 22, 1956 in Fort Kent, ME to Cecilia (Theriault) Bouchard and the late Rosaire Bouchard, he had been a longtime Southington resident. Stanley was a mechanic by trade.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by 3 daughters, Shannon Bouchard of Southington, Lauren Bouchard and Jodi Bouchard and his grandson, Jayden, all of Texas. He is also survived by two brothers, Carroll (Kathy) Bouchard and Mike (Holly) Bouchard, two sisters, Carlene (Lester) Michaud and Elaine (Leo) Lavertue, many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his father Rosaire, he was predeceased by his son Shawn Bouchard and his niece Tara Bouchard Schneider.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Stanley’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the service from 9 – 11 a.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and directions please visit www.PlantsvilleFuneralHome.com.