Obituaries: Gary A. Seamon

Gary A. Seamon, 53, of Southington, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend.

Gary was born on May 28, 1966 in New Britain to Irene (Gregoire) Seamon and the late William F. Seamon.

He was a machinist by trade and loved music and golfing. Gary was a huge fan of the NY Yankees and the NY Giants.

In addition to his mother Irene, Gary is survived by his son Greggory Seamon of FL, his brother William Seamon and his wife Michelle, his sister Laura Sepko and her husband Joseph, one nephew, Billy and three nieces, Leanne, Amy and Amanda. He is also survived by two step-children, Andrew and Chelsea.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be held before the service from 2 – 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.