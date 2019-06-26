Obituaries: Dean Michael Wayton

Dean Michael Wayton, 30, of Willimantic, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.

He was born August 14, 1988 in New Britain and was the son of Dean R. Wayton of Southington and the late Mari Buono.

Dean loved his sport cars and playing fantasy football.

In addition to his father and his wife Judy he leaves a daughter Lybi Kasper of Naugatuck; 3 brothers; Dale Wayton of CA and Rocco and Nico Wayton of Southington; two sisters; Audris Wayton of E. Hampton, MA and Ruby Wayton of Southington. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Robert and Lorraine Wayton and Joseph and Phyllis Buono.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. There are no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family.