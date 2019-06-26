Obituaries: Clair Daigle

Clair Daigle, 87, of Plantsville, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, June

24, 2019 at his home. He was the devoted husband of the late Jean Ann (Mastrianni) Daigle and

is now at rest with her.

Clair was born on October 4, 1931 in Cheshire and was the son of the late Louis and Evina

Daigle.

Clair was a jack of all trades and could create a work-around to any problem. His “fix it” skills

were developed during his time in the Army. In his younger years he was an enthusiastic pilot

and farmer. He spent the bulk of his career as a sole proprietor of two businesses; a commercial

lawn service company and an oil distribution company. Clair will be remembered by his generous

spirit and willingness to lend a helping hand to anybody in need. He was a parishioner of St.

Aloysius Church in Plantsville since its inception.

He is survived by his three children, Brenda Stank of Pennsylvania, Brian Daigle of

Massachusetts, and Brigette White of Vermont. He also leaves his five grandchildren, who were

the light of his life, Aaron and

Aimee Stank, Julia and Brittany Daigle, and Catherine White. Clair leaves nieces and nephews

Richard, Gary and Joseph Mayo, Marcia Williamson, Patricia Guerette and Dale Daigle. He also

leaves behind his sons and daughter by marriage; Richard White, Arthur Stank and Deborah

Daigle. He was predeceased by sisters Evelyn and Reinette Daigle and brother Joel Daigle.

The family wishes to thank his compassionate care givers who treated Clair as their own father;

Maureen, Ruth and Rita. In addition, he had tireless support from countless friends and

neighbors. Despite his declining health he had a great quality of life due to the loving care

provided by his nurses, aids, and the many visitors who frequented his home.

The funeral will be held on Saturday June 29th at 9:15am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211

N Main St. Southington to St. Aloysius Church 254 Burritt St. Plantsville for a memorial mass at

10am. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7pm

at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his memory to

Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut, 860 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519. For online

condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com