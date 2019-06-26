Obituaries: Clair Daigle

Clair Daigle, 87, of Plantsville, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, June
24, 2019 at his home. He was the devoted husband of the late Jean Ann (Mastrianni) Daigle and
is now at rest with her.
Clair was born on October 4, 1931 in Cheshire and was the son of the late Louis and Evina
Daigle.
Clair was a jack of all trades and could create a work-around to any problem. His “fix it” skills
were developed during his time in the Army. In his younger years he was an enthusiastic pilot
and farmer. He spent the bulk of his career as a sole proprietor of two businesses; a commercial
lawn service company and an oil distribution company. Clair will be remembered by his generous
spirit and willingness to lend a helping hand to anybody in need. He was a parishioner of St.
Aloysius Church in Plantsville since its inception.
He is survived by his three children, Brenda Stank of Pennsylvania, Brian Daigle of
Massachusetts, and Brigette White of Vermont. He also leaves his five grandchildren, who were
the light of his life, Aaron and
Aimee Stank, Julia and Brittany Daigle, and Catherine White. Clair leaves nieces and nephews
Richard, Gary and Joseph Mayo, Marcia Williamson, Patricia Guerette and Dale Daigle. He also
leaves behind his sons and daughter by marriage; Richard White, Arthur Stank and Deborah
Daigle. He was predeceased by sisters Evelyn and Reinette Daigle and brother Joel Daigle.
The family wishes to thank his compassionate care givers who treated Clair as their own father;
Maureen, Ruth and Rita. In addition, he had tireless support from countless friends and
neighbors. Despite his declining health he had a great quality of life due to the loving care
provided by his nurses, aids, and the many visitors who frequented his home.
The funeral will be held on Saturday June 29th at 9:15am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211
N Main St. Southington to St. Aloysius Church 254 Burritt St. Plantsville for a memorial mass at
10am. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7pm
at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his memory to
Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut, 860 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519. For online
condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com