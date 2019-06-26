Fire, Listings

Fire report for the June 28 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, June 10 to Sunday, June 16:

Monday, June 10

  • 6:54 a.m., Queen Street & Loper Street, HazMat release investigation
  • 10:05 a.m., 959 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
  • 10:46 a.m., 29 High St., Medical assist (EMS)
  • 5:36 p.m., 103 Norton St., Cooking fire

Tuesday, June 11

  • 4:23 a.m., 74 Cortland Way, CO detector activation
  • 10:53 a.m., 264 Queen St., Lock-out vehicle
  • 12:06 p.m., 6 Carter Ln., Lock-out building
  • 2:34 p.m., 289 West St., Smoke detector activation
  • 4:20 p.m., 439 Mill St., Vehicle accident
  • 5:50 p.m., East Street & Berlin Street, Dispatched & cancelled en route
  • 6:01 p.m., 36 Buckland St., Medical assist (EMS)
  • 6:28 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Assist police or other government

Wednesday, June 12

  • 8:48 a.m., 1000 East St., Alarm system activation
  • 9:52 a.m., 114 Poplar Dr., Power line down
  • 2:04 p.m., 37 Riverside Dr., Medical assist (EMS)
  • 2:14 p.m., 1845 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Oil or other combustible liquid
  • 3:40 p.m., 254 Queen St., Vehicle accident
  • 6:05 p.m., 261 Summit St., Central station, malicious fire
  • 6:08 p.m., Prospect Street & West Street, Vehicle accident

Thursday, June 13

  • 11:35 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident
  • 11:48 a.m., 99 Executive Blvd., Detector activation, no fire
  • 2:39 p.m., 7 Old Mill Rd., Smoke detector activation
  • 2:51 p.m., 151 Loper St., Lock-out building
  • 5:04 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
  • 11:45 p.m., 80 Brentwood Dr., Camper or recreational vehicle incident

Friday, June 14

  • 5:17 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident
  • 11:39 a.m., 213 Curtiss St., Public service assistance
  • 2:44 p.m., Woodruff Street & Andrews Street, Electrical wiring/equipment fire
  • 2:48 p.m., 1184 Flanders Rd., HazMat release investigation
  • 2:50 p.m., 698 South End Rd., No incident found on arrival
  • 3:55 p.m., 122 Walkley Dr., Cooking fire, confined
  • 6:51 p.m., Andrews Street & Long Bottom Road, Vehicle accident

Saturday, June 15

  • 4:45 p.m., 1081 West St., Removal of victims
  • 6:09 p.m., 811 Queen St., Brush or brush-and-grass mix

Sunday, June 16

  • 1:11 a.m., West Main Street & South Main Street, Vehicle accident
  • 12:46 p.m., 177 Norton St., Medical assist (EMS)
  • 4:02 p.m., 600 Executive Blvd., Alarm system activation

