Fire report for the June 28 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, June 10 to Sunday, June 16:

Monday, June 10

6:54 a.m., Queen Street & Loper Street, HazMat release investigation

10:05 a.m., 959 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

10:46 a.m., 29 High St., Medical assist (EMS)

5:36 p.m., 103 Norton St., Cooking fire

Tuesday, June 11

4:23 a.m., 74 Cortland Way, CO detector activation

10:53 a.m., 264 Queen St., Lock-out vehicle

12:06 p.m., 6 Carter Ln., Lock-out building

2:34 p.m., 289 West St., Smoke detector activation

4:20 p.m., 439 Mill St., Vehicle accident

5:50 p.m., East Street & Berlin Street, Dispatched & cancelled en route

6:01 p.m., 36 Buckland St., Medical assist (EMS)

6:28 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Assist police or other government

Wednesday, June 12

8:48 a.m., 1000 East St., Alarm system activation

9:52 a.m., 114 Poplar Dr., Power line down

2:04 p.m., 37 Riverside Dr., Medical assist (EMS)

2:14 p.m., 1845 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Oil or other combustible liquid

3:40 p.m., 254 Queen St., Vehicle accident

6:05 p.m., 261 Summit St., Central station, malicious fire

6:08 p.m., Prospect Street & West Street, Vehicle accident

Thursday, June 13

11:35 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

11:48 a.m., 99 Executive Blvd., Detector activation, no fire

2:39 p.m., 7 Old Mill Rd., Smoke detector activation

2:51 p.m., 151 Loper St., Lock-out building

5:04 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

11:45 p.m., 80 Brentwood Dr., Camper or recreational vehicle incident

Friday, June 14

5:17 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

11:39 a.m., 213 Curtiss St., Public service assistance

2:44 p.m., Woodruff Street & Andrews Street, Electrical wiring/equipment fire

2:48 p.m., 1184 Flanders Rd., HazMat release investigation

2:50 p.m., 698 South End Rd., No incident found on arrival

3:55 p.m., 122 Walkley Dr., Cooking fire, confined

6:51 p.m., Andrews Street & Long Bottom Road, Vehicle accident

Saturday, June 15

4:45 p.m., 1081 West St., Removal of victims

6:09 p.m., 811 Queen St., Brush or brush-and-grass mix

Sunday, June 16