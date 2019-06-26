Barnes trust funds YMCA diabetes prevention program

The Southington Community YMCA diabetes prevention program recently received an $18,630 grant from the Bradley H. Barnes and Leila U. Barnes Memorial Trust of the Main Street Community Foundation to continue the health initiative launched in 2018.

The check was presented by Main Street Community Foundation president and CEO Susan Sadecki on Thursday, June 20 at the YMCA’s Spirit, Mind, Body Center with Hartford HealthCare Community Network vice president Lisa Connolly and a representative from the YMCA.

The 12-week Diabetes Prevention Program was established to potentially prevent type 2 diabetes, promote healthier lifestyles and improve overall health. Hartford HealthCare medical professionals provide the educational component presenting on topics including healthy cooking, medication and cardiovascular health.

Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA and Hartford HealthCare are both not for profits that serve the Southington community. For more information, visit sccymca.org or hartfordhealthcare.org.