Honoring Vietnam veterans

The Southington veterans committee held a Vietnam-era commemoration recognition ceremony last Saturday at Mary Our Queen Church. Officials recognized local men and women who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War and presented the Vietnam Service Medal to qualified recipients. Committee member Peter Longo, left, shakes hands with Vietnam veteran Darryl Meier at the ceremony. To learn more, contact the Southington veterans committee at SouthingtonVets@southington.org or at (860) 276-6299.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI