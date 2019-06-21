Football: Gridiron grads to take on next level this fall

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

A pair of pass-catching Southington teammates will be making the jump from high school to Division I college football this fall.

Jacob Flynn signed on at UConn as a preferred walk-on, and Jamie Lamson is headed to the University of Maine. The Black Bears play in the Football Championship Subdivision, formerly known as Division I-AA. Flynn and Lamson were recognized, along with Blue Knight athletes from numerous other sports, at a schoolwide ceremony on May 23 in the auditorium.

Flynn led Southington in receiving touchdowns with 11 and also tallied the longest scoring connection of the season with fellow senior and quarterback Jacob Drena at 82 yards. Flynn caught 44 passes and averaged a team-best 18.5 yards per catch.

“He was a dynamic playmaker, he was a matchup nightmare for other teams,” coach Mike Drury said at the ceremony.”

For Flynn, the opportunity to be close to home was one he didn’t want to pass up.

“The recruiting coordinator texted me, asked me if I would come up for a visit. At that time, I hadn’t made a decision, and I was looking for a place,” Flynn said. “I visited, I liked all the facilities and everything, I liked how they run their practice, and I just thought that it would be where I would go.”

Flynn, who wasn’t sure what he was going to major in, also liked the idea of trying to help UConn build its football program back up after some lean years. The Huskies, who once played in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma, went 1-11 last season.

Lamson caught 29 passes for 421 yards and five touchdowns, including a long of 76 yards. He also had gain of 33 yards on a rush last fall. Lamson was a two-year starter at tight end, which was a complex position in the Southington offensive scheme, Drury said. Lamson was told he would be playing wide receiver for Maine, which went 10-4 last season. The Black Bears won two games in the FCS playoffs before falling to Eastern Washington University in the semifinal round.

“I knew they had a great season last year. That really got me there, and then I went and visited the campus, loved the coaches, loved just the atmosphere and everything,” Lamson said.

Lamson said he was leaning toward business as his major at Maine. When asked what helped him and Flynn be successful at Southington, Lamson talked about Drury.

“Every day, coach Drury just pushed us to the max. The attitude he brought to every practice, every game, during school, taught me to just work harder,” Lamson said. “Especially me and Flynn, we just really worked hard every single day. We were prepared by Drury to work hard and execute every play.”

All that hard work gave Flynn and Lamson a chance to play football in college, and each will get a chance to try to make an impact in Division I this fall.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com