Obituary: Russell James Doty Sr., 68

Russell James Doty Sr., 68, of Plymouth Ct, passed away most unexpectedly at his home on the evening of May 7th, 2019. Russell was born on August 11, 1950 in Southington as the loving son of the late John & Phyllis (Sutter) Doty. Russ grew up on Mt. Vernon Road in the Marion section of town where he attended local schools, and graduating from Southington High ‘Class of 1968.

In Russ’s earlier years he had started working by his dad’s side as a mechanic at Doty’s Texaco on Main St & he happily worked there well into his later 20’s. He then ventured into the culinary field, which was an early dream of his and one that eventually led him to be hired as a line cook at the Wethersfield Country Club. During his several years of working there, Russ had the honor of cooking for the many celebrities, as well as professional golfers who played the course when the Greater Hartford Open golf tournaments were held at the club. A hard working man since his early teens and someone who did every job he performed in the most professional manner, Russ was offered a job opportunity in the early-1980’s that would become a most rewarding 18 year career for him, when he took a job as a cottage cook at Southbury Training School. After a half dozen years of cooking for the residents at various cottages on the grounds he was promoted to the position of vocational instructor where amongst his many duties as a teacher, he was instrumental in assisting to open the Country Café (later named, The Gatehouse Café) …And it was in this role that Russell had taught the residents in his charge to take orders, prepare the menu items & to serve, as well as to interact with the public, in a polite and friendly way. A man who easily made friends anywhere and everywhere that he went or worked in life, Russ was particulary greeted warmly by his former coworkers and the many residents that he worked with long after his retirement from S.T.S, when he would visit the school on occasion.

While Russ continued working at Southbury, he did fulfill another one of his dreams when he and a childhood friend, the late Michael Davis Sr. decided to go into the bar business together, buying the former Doty’s Café on Center St in Downtown Southington; and taking over the operation from Russ’ brother Richard & sister-in-law Susan Doty; running it successfully for over 6 years, with the annual Doty’s Saint Patrick’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday celebrations being very popular in town.

Russ always enjoyed quality time with his family, whom he loved dearly. One of his great loves was the game of golf. He always said that it wasn’t about winning, it was about having fun with good friends, yet Russ’ skill on the links would become the stuff of legend when to his surprise he did score his first hole in one on July 19th, 1982. And if that wasn’t lucky enough on May 3rd, 2017 he scored his 2nd hole in one. Russ leaves behind his loving wife & soulmate of 43 years, Mrs. Thelma Charline (Bates) Doty, one daughter Prudence Doty and partner Sara Greeley of Vernon. Two sons, Nathan J Doty of Plymouth and Russell J Doty Jr and wife Angel of Torrington. One grandson, his best little buddy and the pride and joy of his life 8 yr old Russell J Doty Ill. whom he loved spending every minute he could with. Two brothers Richard Doty and wife Susan of Florida. Paul Doty and wife Kathy of Plantsville. One sister Pamela and husband Allen French of Harwington. His special nephew and godson Jason Doty, wife Jennifer & their sons Jonathan & Zachary (Russell) Doty his other namesake. Russell also leaves behind many other very special neices, nephews and their families and many cousins. Russ was predeceased by his oldest brother Robert C Doty. There was a Celebration of Russell’s life, on June 23rd, 2019 at Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon in Terryville Ct where his family & many friends came together & shared their memories and fun stories of Russ.