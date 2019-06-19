Sports listings for the June 21 edition

JUNE 24-JUNE 28

BLUE KNIGHT VOLLEYBALL CAMP. Camp fee $164, additional information at camppros.com/register/detail_new.aspx?ListingId=5988&OrgId=131. The camp runs June 24-28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Southington High School. The camp will be staffed by Southington High School coach Rich Heitz, along with varsity and college players. More info, contact coachheitz@cox.net or (860) 621-8895.

NOW thru JULY 4

2019 WAYTON OPEN REGISTRATION. Register at waytonopen.com. Tournament runs July 6-14 at Southington High School. All skill levels are welcome, and all proceeds will benefit rescue dogs at Thank Dog Rescue. The tournament will also be hosting a multi-rescue dog adoption event on July 6 (Day 1). There are 12 divisions: Men’s A Singles; Men’s B Singles; Men’s 45+ Singles; Women’s Singles; Men’s A Doubles; Men’s B Doubles; Women’s Doubles; Mixed A Doubles; Mixed B Doubles; High School Boys Singles; High School Girls Singles; and High School Boys Doubles. The cost to play is $20 in the singles divisions and $40 in the doubles divisions. The tournament is looking for sponsors to help cover essential costs like water, balls and t-shirts. Contact waytonopen@gmail.com.

NOW thru July 31

SOUTHINGTON ELKS GOLF TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION. 10 a.m. shotgun start on Friday, Aug. 16 at Southington Country Club. Cost is $125 per person ($20 for dinner only), includes driving range, coffee, donuts, lunch, beer on the course, social hour, and awards buffet dinner at the Elks lodge. Contest prizes include 2019 Buick hole-in-one contest. Sponsorships are available. Contact Jodie Derwin (860) 518-9041.

ONGOING

NUTMEG STATE GAMES: Registration is now open for the 31st Annual ShopRite Nutmeg State Games. The games will be held July 13-August 4 and will be hosted by the City of New Britain for the 10th consecutive year. Information on 21 sport offerings can be found at www.nutmegstategames.org.

FREE GIRLS TENNIS CLINIC: Offered to Southington residents entering grades 6-9 this summer. The clinic will run twice a week from 10-11:30 a.m. at the tennis courts at Memorial Park. The clinic will begin the week of July 8 and will continue through the week of August 19. Space is limited to the first eight girls to sign up with Coach Robin Thompson. Email her at robinlthompson111@gmail.com.

OSTEOPOROSIS AND OSTEOPENIA FITNESS CLASSES. Southington Community YMCA is offering classes for people with Osteoporosis or Osteopenia. Classes are for all fitness levels to help improve balance, build strength, and lengthen the spine. Classes follow the Meeks Method, a safe and effective method which emphasizes the reversal of postural change. YMCA trainers work in conjunction with Community Physical Therapy. Early afternoon, evening, and weekend classes are available. Contact: Jolene Miceli, (860) 426-9589 or jmiceli@sccymca.org.

SHS TURF CONTESTS. Athletic events on the Southington High School Turf Field will be subject to ticket sales. All contests starting at 5 p.m. costs $5 (adults) or $3 (students and seniors). Football contests cost $7 (adults) or $5 (students and seniors). Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229, ext. 425 daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

SHS INDIVIDUAL, FAMILY & SENIOR GOLD CARD PASSES. Available at the SHS Athletic office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Family passes for regular season contests cost $110 and includes immediate family members for regular season boys/girls volleyball, football (with the exception of Thanksgiving), boys/girls basketball, wrestling, and any night games (5 p.m. or later) on the turf. Individual passes cost $45 ($30 for students). Senior gold cards are free for Southington residents ages 62 and over and are good for all regular season home games. Those who already have gold cards do not need new ones. Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229 x 425 or at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

