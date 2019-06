Southington Public Library listings for the June 21 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, option 5 or visit southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext.3.

Here are some upcoming events:

June

Through June 30. The “Van Goat” artists from Bradley Mountain Farm. Paintings by the talented goats using positive reinforcement and non-toxic materials. June 3D Artist of the Month. Through June 30. Jane Bruton’s needle felting using wool fibers.

Wednesday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. Learn how to put an offer on a house, completing home inspections, getting the best mortgage possible, and understanding the closing process with presenter Melanie Schneider, local real estate agent. Local attorney Alex Ricciardone will discuss how to avoid common pitfalls. Teen Activity- Star Clocks. Wednesday, June 26, 3 p.m. Registration required. Teens aged 13-18 are invited to make star clocks and constellation finders. Learn to tell the time based on the position of the Big Dipper.

July

Monday, July 1, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Discussions on poetry led by poet-scholars. Maria Sassi will moderate a discussion on Rita Dove’s work. Poets on Poetry. Monday, July 22, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Discussions on poetry led by poet-scholars. Mark Sheridan will moderate a discussion on Sylvia Plath’s work.

August

Poets on Poetry. Monday, Aug. 5, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Discussions on poetry led by poet-scholars. Joe Senno will moderate a discussion on Rilke’s work.

Ongoing Health/Legal

Last Friday of the month, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions. Take Me Back Totes. Designed as a tool to encourage conversation and reminiscing for people experiencing cognitive change or who have dementia. Totes include items of a specific decade such as books, CDs, recipes and conversation cards.

Other Items

A committee co-sponsored by the Southington Public Library, The Southington Recreation Department, The Wallingford Parks and Recreation Department and the ARC of Southington. The committee is comprised of adults with disabilities and facilitators to create regionalized social events for disabled adults. Contact Elizabeth Chubet at 860-628-0947 at 6513 or chubete@southington.org for more information. Friends of the Library Bookstore. Mondays and Thursdays, 2 to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 to 8:30 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the lower level of the library. Browse a wide selection of movies, music, paperback books, and hard cover books.

Weekly Programs