Police blotter for the June 21 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Saturday, June 1 to Tuesday, June 11:

Thursday, May 30

Laurent Gagnon, 50, of 145 Mitchell St., New Britain, was charged with illegal possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to illuminate rear license plate.

Saturday, June 1

Anthony Dileo, 37, of 10 Miner Lane, Barkhamsted, was charged with third degree assault and third degree strangulation.

Thomas Foss, 46, of 4 Cottage Green, Enfield, was charged with third degree larceny and third degree forgery.

Sunday, June 2

Jamie Kirsch, 22, of 55 Crouch St., Groton, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to drive in proper lane.

Jan Robin Willicka, 61, of 29 October Ln., Southington, was charged with interfering with an officer and second degree breach of peace.

Monday, June 3

Tiffany Johnson-Tonn, 32, of 110 Berlin St., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Jason Edwards, 23, of 50 Beacon St., Waterbury, was charged with failure to have tail lamps and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Ronald Petrucci, 56, of 76 Liberty St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Christopher Wantek, 44, of 19 Echo Valley Rd., Plantsville, was charged with fifth degree larceny.

Justin Caez, 20, of 836 Marion Ave., Southington, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, June 4

Matthew Harbut, 33, of 58 Carey St., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence.

Glidden Ruberte, 32, of 15 Niagara St., Waterbury, was charged with three counts of sale of narcotics and possession of narcotics.

Wednesday, June 5

Kenneth Jones, 40, of 37 Columbus St., Seymour, was charged with risk of injury, three counts of second degree breach of peace, and three counts of third degree assault.

Ryan Czywczynski, 36, of 27 Elros St., Manchester, was charged with third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief and sixth degree larceny.

Jeffrey Dupaul, 22, 1240 Woodruff St., Southington, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, traveling too fast and failure to renew registration.

Thursday, June 6

Ryan Garry, 25, of 84 Beecher St., Southington, was charged with first degree burglary and second degree criminal mischief.

Friday, June 7