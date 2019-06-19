Police blotter for the June 21 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Saturday, June 1 to Tuesday, June 11:
Thursday, May 30
- Laurent Gagnon, 50, of 145 Mitchell St., New Britain, was charged with illegal possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to illuminate rear license plate.
Saturday, June 1
- Anthony Dileo, 37, of 10 Miner Lane, Barkhamsted, was charged with third degree assault and third degree strangulation.
- Thomas Foss, 46, of 4 Cottage Green, Enfield, was charged with third degree larceny and third degree forgery.
Sunday, June 2
- Jamie Kirsch, 22, of 55 Crouch St., Groton, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to drive in proper lane.
- Jan Robin Willicka, 61, of 29 October Ln., Southington, was charged with interfering with an officer and second degree breach of peace.
Monday, June 3
- Tiffany Johnson-Tonn, 32, of 110 Berlin St., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Jason Edwards, 23, of 50 Beacon St., Waterbury, was charged with failure to have tail lamps and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Ronald Petrucci, 56, of 76 Liberty St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Christopher Wantek, 44, of 19 Echo Valley Rd., Plantsville, was charged with fifth degree larceny.
- Justin Caez, 20, of 836 Marion Ave., Southington, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday, June 4
- Matthew Harbut, 33, of 58 Carey St., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence.
- Glidden Ruberte, 32, of 15 Niagara St., Waterbury, was charged with three counts of sale of narcotics and possession of narcotics.
Wednesday, June 5
- Kenneth Jones, 40, of 37 Columbus St., Seymour, was charged with risk of injury, three counts of second degree breach of peace, and three counts of third degree assault.
- Ryan Czywczynski, 36, of 27 Elros St., Manchester, was charged with third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief and sixth degree larceny.
- Jeffrey Dupaul, 22, 1240 Woodruff St., Southington, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, traveling too fast and failure to renew registration.
Thursday, June 6
- Ryan Garry, 25, of 84 Beecher St., Southington, was charged with first degree burglary and second degree criminal mischief.
Friday, June 7
- Cameron Nelson, 20, of 2 Carter Heights, Southington, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to illuminate plate.