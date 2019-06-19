Motel 6 guest arrested after fighting with police

James McCool, 52, of Southington, was arrested on Sunday, June 16 after an incident at Motel 6 escalated into a fight with a Southington police officer.

Police were dispatched to the Southington motel after receiving a report about a belligerent and disrespectful guest (McCool). Motel 6 management had requested that McCool leave the property, but police were needed to transport him from the premises.

After police had transported McCool from the property, it was discovered that he had left personal property in a vehicle. Police delivered the property to his new location, and McCool struck the officer several times. After a brief struggle, McCool was taken into custody. McCool and the officer both suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

McCool was charged with breach of peace, interfering with an officer, assaulting an officer, and third degree assault. He posted a $20,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on June 24.