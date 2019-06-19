Health listings for the June 21 edition

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 to 11 a.m. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Sponsored by Southington Care Center.

DINNER WITH THE DOC: UNDERSTANDING LYMPHEDEMA. 5 to 7 p.m. Patricia Bozeman, APRN, CVN, and Linda Hodgkins, MS OTR/L CLT-LANA, of Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network will lead the discussion. Light complimentary dinner. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. Seating limited. Register. (855) 442-4373 (HHC-HERE).

TUESDAY, JULY 2

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Southington YMCA, 29 High St. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging.

TUESDAY, JULY 9

PLAINVILLE

IMPORTANCE OF POSTURE. 10 a.m. at Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St. Southington Care Center exercise physiologist Lisa Murawski will provide tips about how to improve posture for better health. RSVP (860) 747-5728.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

PLAINVILLE

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St. Sponsored by Mulberry Gardens of Southington.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

BRISTOL

IMPORTANCE OF POSTURE. 10 a.m. at Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave. Southington Care Center exercise physiologist Lisa Murawski will provide tips about how to improve posture for better health. RSVP (860) 584-7895.

TUESDAY, JULY 23

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 to 11 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Southington Care Center.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

SOUTHINGTON

DINNER WITH THE DOC: CHIEF OF CARDIOLOGY. 5 to 7 p.m. at Southington Care Center rehab pavilion, 45 Meriden Ave. Andre Elias Ghantous, MD, FACC, chief of cardiology at Hartford HealthCare will lead the discussion. A light complimentary dinner will be served. Seating is limited. Register at (855) 442-4373.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

HEALTHY LIFE CHOICE INFO AT FARMERS MARKET. Second Friday of each month through September, 3 to 6 p.m., on the Southington town green. Hartford HealthCare professionals will present information about a variety of health interests.

NALAXONE (NARCAN) TRAINING. If you or someone you love is interested in being trained to administer Naloxone (also known as Narcan, the opioid reversal drug), send a confidential email to Megan at albanesem@southington.org. or a confidential voicemail at (860) 276-6272. This opportunity is funded through the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, the State Targeted Response to the Opioid Epidemic mini-grant, and the Change the Script campaign.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFORMATION. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., Wheeler Clinic Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator Justine Micalizzi will be available to offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. Southington Public Library, 255 Main St., Southington.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necewssary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.