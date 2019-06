Fire report for the June 21 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, June 3 to Sunday, June 9:

Monday, June 3

12:03 a.m., 220 W. Main St., CO detector activation

8:26 a.m., 217 Dunham St., CO detector activation

5:53 p.m., 249 Little Fawn Rd., Outside equipment fire

7:12 p.m., 266 Curtiss St., Unauthorized burning

Tuesday, June 4

5:16 p.m., 201 W. Main St., Vehicle accident

5:25 p.m., 212 Main St., Lock-out vehicle

Wednesday, June 5

8:09 a.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Smoke detector activation

1:49 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

5:46 p.m., 37 Main St., Service call, other

10:32 p.m., 2 Maple Rd., Public service

Thursday, June 6

12:54 a.m., 778 West St., Removal of victims

5:13 a.m., 891 Queen St., Power line down

11:00 a.m., 310 N. Main St., Public service

2:56 p.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Aircraft standby

4:44 p.m., 655 Queen St., Service call, other

9:32 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-in

10:26 p.m., 1286 Mount Vernon Rd., Vehicle accident

Friday, June 7

11:30 a.m., 211 N. Main St., Service call, other

5:21 p.m., Queen Street & I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

6:22 p.m., 78 Laning St., Lock-out vehicle

8:58 p.m., 163 Pacer Ln., Refrigeration leak

10:06 p.m., West Street & West Pines Drive, Vehicle accident

Saturday, June 8

1:02 a.m., 61 Pratt St., Cover assignment, standby

1:16 a.m., I-691 Westbound, Passenger vehicle fire

9:12 a.m., 23 South Rd., Medical assist (EMS)

12:36 p.m., 1611 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

2:51 p.m., 750 Queen St., Natural vegetation fire

4:32 p.m., Dunham Street, Electrical wiring/equipment

4:34 p.m., 21 Webster Park Rd., Smoke detector activation

6:34 p.m., 71 Elliott Dr., EMS call excluding vehicle

10:07 p.m., 57 Cianci Dr., Authorized controlled burning

Sunday, June 9