Bristol Blues drop 3 of 4; fall to 4-9 in the early season

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

The Bristol Blues added Southington native Wes Lahey to their roster, and he made his first appearance on the mound last week.

Lahey, a St. Paul Catholic graduate who just finished his redshirt freshman year at Southern New Hampshire University, threw 1.1 innings in a loss to the Brockton Rox on June 13 in Brockton, Mass. He gave up two runs on three hits and walked a batter. Lahey threw 35 pitches, 18 for strikes. Lahey pitched in one game at SNHU this season.

The Blues lost three of their four FCBL contests last week and dropped to 4-9 on the season. Bristol manager Ronnie Palmer said it has been a rough start to the season for his club.

“Things will start to come together, they will,” Palmer said after a 4-2 loss against the North Shore Navigators on June 11 at Muzzy Field. “I think the bits and pieces are there, you can see glimpses of it, it just didn’t happen this evening.”

Bristol had six hits, stole six bases without getting caught, and drew 10 walks against North Shore. The problems were that the Blues struck out 15 times and left 16 runners on base.

Bristol rebounded from the North Shore loss with a 3-0 win at the Worcester Bravehearts on June 12. The Blues lost a 10-6 affair on the road to the Brockton Rox on June 13, then were defeated 9-2 by the Nashua Silver Knights on June 14 back at Muzzy.

Bristol saw its June 10 and June 16 games postponed due to rain. Here’s what happened in each game last week:

Navigators 4, Blues 2

JUNE 11—Bristol couldn’t get enough big hits to get past North Shore in front of 712 fans at Muzzy.

Brandon Miller (Easton, Penn.) was a bright spot, going 2-for-3 with two walks, three stolen bases and an RBI out of the No. 2 hole.

“[Miller] got here last weekend, and he brings a little bit of electricity to the top of the order for us as well because he can hit the ball in the gaps and he can run a little bit also,” Palmer said.

Leadoff batter Austin White (Glastonbury) was 2-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and run scored. Dylan Reynolds (Hamden) drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and Will Reiner (Madison) singled and scored a run. Ryan Lauk (Mullica Hill, N.J.) was the losing pitcher for Bristol and fell to 0-1.

Blues 3, Bravehearts 0

JUNE 12—Bristol snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Worcester at Hanover Park at Fitton Field in Worcester, Mass.

Mark Faello (Plainview, N.Y.) got the win and improved to 2-0. Faello went the first seven innings and allowed three hits. He struck out five and walked three. Matt Shane (Colchester) threw a scoreless eighth with one strikeout, and Will Nowak (South Windsor) struck out the side in the ninth to pick up his second save.

Anthony D’Onofrio (Wantagh, N.Y.) doubled, scored a run and drove in two more. Sam Loda (East Haven) singled and scored a run while JT Mounce (Cypress, Texas) walked twice, stole a base and scored a run.

Rox 10, Blues 6

JUNE 13—Four Bristol pitchers combined to walk eight batters and give up 14 hits in the loss at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Mass.

Cam Van Hoorebeke (West Chester, Penn.) took the loss for the Blues and fell to 0-1. Tommy Hughes (Newington) and Spencer Fox (Manchester) pitched in relief for Bristol, along with Lahey.

Danny Roth (West Hartford) went 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and two RBI while Reynolds singled and drove in two runs. Brogan Searle-Belanger (Saco, Maine) doubled, walked, scored a run and drove in a run while White singled, walked, scored a run and drove in a run.

Silver Knights 9, Blues 2

JUNE 14—Bristol returned home to play Nashua, but dropped its second straight game in front of 912 fans.

Jack Moore (Peachtree City, Ga.) was the losing pitcher for the Blues and fell to 0-1. Miller singled twice, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored a run to pace the Bristol offense. Christian Beal (Flossmoor, Ill.) had two hits, D’Onofrio singled and drove in a run, and Reynolds singled and scored a run.

NOTES: Former Blues Jacob Wallace (Methuen, Mass.), Jimmy Titus (Stafford) and Malachi Edmond (Coventry) were all taken in the MLB Draft earlier this month. Wallace was selected by the Colorado Rockies with the 100th pick of the draft, which came in the third round. Edmond was taken by the Baltimore Orioles in the 18th round (528th pick) while Titus was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 22nd round (671st pick).

Up next: Bristol was scheduled for back-to-back road games against the Pittsfield Suns and the Worcester Bravehearts on Monday and Tuesday. The Blues were slated to host the North Shore Navigators at home on Wednesday before doing the same against the Bravehearts on Thursday. Bristol hosts Worcester again on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Blues play at the expansion Westfield Starfires on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Billy Bullens Field in Westfield, Mass.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com