44 Knights named to all-conference rosters

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington sprinkled athletes throughout the all-conference teams for the 2019 spring season. The Blue Knights had 44 honorees over the 11 sports.

Girls outdoor track and field had a 10 athletes earn All-CCC West accolades. Alijah Vega, Trinity Cardillo and Kate Kemnitz were each named all-conference for the third time. Natalie Verderame, Samantha Przybylski and Sydney Garrison each earned all-conference recognition for the second time. Alexah Zaczynski, Livvy Pizzitola, Shannon Litchfield and Marisa Imme were all-conference choices for the first time.

Boys outdoor track and field had seven athletes earn All-CCC West recognition. Elijah Rodriguez made the list for the third time in his career. Trevor Porter, Casey Selinske, Ryan Slesinski and Joseph Verderame earned all-conference for the second time. Anthony Penta and Kolby Rogers both made all-conference for the first time.

Girls tennis put five players on the All-CCC West team. Abby Murphy earned all-conference recognition for the third time in three years. Kate Hardy, Isa Miani, Avery Korp and Gianna Wadowski all made the team for the first time.

Baseball and boys golf both had four all-conference choices. For baseball, Andrew Paradis made All-CCC West for the second time while Jake DelMonte, Jake Neuman and Jake Romano were chosen for the first time. In boys golf, Austin Carta, Max Chubet and Shawn McKnerney were recognized as All-CCC West for the second time while Jake Napoli made it for the first time.

Softball, boys volleyball and boys lacrosse each had three representatives on their all-conference teams. In softball, Abby Lamson was honored for the third time as All-CCC West while Chrissy Marotto and Gabby Malachowski made it for the second time. For boys volleyball, Tim Walsh was All-CCC West for the third time while Zack Morgan and Adam Hunter were chosen for the first time. In boys lacrosse, Evan Johanns was named All-CCC Central for the second time while Eli Steindl and Ethan Thomson made it for the first time.

Boys tennis and girls lacrosse each had two players earn all-conference. For boys tennis, Matt Balaoing was named All-CCC West for the third time while Marek Kryzanski made it for the first time. In girls lacrosse, Mackenzie Brown and Brooke Lynch both earned All-CCC North accolades for the first time.

Brooke Zajac made all-conference in girls golf for the first time.

