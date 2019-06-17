Public hearing on June 18 to address condominium spacing

The planning and zoning committee will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 18, at 7 p.m., in the municipal center conference room to hear residents’ comments on a proposed zoning text amendment.

The current text of section 3-04.2 states that duplex and detached single family dwellings may be a minimum of 30 feet apart in a condominium project. The amendment would change the distance to 25 feet apart.

The reason for desired amendment states: “[to] bring this regulation up to date with other current regulations (section 3.09.7) and permit more flexibility based on current housing trends.”