Obituary: Joseph W. Tedesco Sr., 98

Joseph W. Tedesco Sr., 98, of Southington, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Southington Care. He was the beloved husband of Genevieve (Pompey) Tedesco for 67 years.

Joe was born in Southington on Nov. 19, 1920, the son of the late Salvatore and Bridget (Morelli) Tedesco. He was a 1939 graduate of Lewis High School and graduated from Morse Business College in 1941. In 1942 he entered the US Army, serving with the 71st Infantry Division in France and Germany during WWII. He was honorably discharged with a rank of Staff Sargent in 1946, returning home to Southington where he entered the business world. In 1982, he retired from General Electric in Plainville after 35 years of service. He was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #15, a member of the SHS Grid-Iron Football Club and a communicant of Mary Our Queen Church. Throughout his life Joe was a devoted family man who relished time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was an extraordinarily proud American who cherished his ability to participate in the democratic political process for which he and his fellow veterans fought so bravely.

In addition to his wife Jenny, he leaves his loving children Caryl T. Ryan and husband Barry of East Granby and Joseph W. Tedesco Jr. of Simsbury, his cherished grandchildren Bridget Ryan Tufano of Boston, MA, Amy Ryan- Fernandez, Matthew H. Ryan both of W. Hartford and Nina Tedesco of Boston, MA and a great granddaughter Jane Elizabeth Fernandez. He was predeceased by his brother Edward J. Tedesco.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. Plantsville at 10 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial with Military honors will be at St. Thomas Cemetery in Southington. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family during visiting hours on Monday, June 17th, from 5PM to 8PM, at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Disabled American Veterans, 191 Riverside Ave. Bristol, CT 06010.

