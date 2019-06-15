Farmer’s market begins June 14

Activate Southington is eager to bring back the Southington Farmers Market for the Summer of 2019 starting Friday, June 14 from 3 to 6 p.m. on the Town Green. Over the past few years, the Southington YMCA has been organizing their annual, season-long farmers market, bringing together local farmers and vendors to provide a variety of fresh and unique produce and products to Southington citizens.

Every Friday, citizens are invited to join Connecticut farmers and additional vendors to see what freshly picked produce they have to bring from their farms. The market is a CT GROWN market meaning that all of the produce and products are either grown in Connecticut or made with Connecticut products. It provides the opportunity to access a large variety of tasty and nutrient-rich produce that are picked at the peak of their flavor. Citizens can also get to meet the farmers and vendor to learn more about their produce and product and their passion for what they sell.

The market will offer anything from produce such as vegetables, flowers, pickles, cheese, pastries, artisan breads to locally artisan-made valuables such as skin care products, beautiful arts and crafts, and so much more! New unique seasonal products are added weekly so citizens can stop in and expect to see something new in the options. The market welcomes three farms: Gresczyk Farms from New Hartford, Twin Pines Farm from Thomaston, and Rooster’s Rise Farm from Berlin along with a six additional vendors such as The Barkery on the Ave Deli and Café from Berlin, Nonnie’s Pie & Creations, and more.

The YMCA encourages the community to stop by and support local farmers and vendors in the heart of Southington every Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. until Oct. 4. The market is popular for its produce and product and its benefits on the community. Learn more about the Southington Farmers Market’s positive impact at www.southingtonfarmersmarket.org.