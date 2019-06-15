Commentary: A universe of stories at the library

Summer Reading is my favorite time of year at the Library. School has ended and there is a hum of excitement for all the possibilities that come with warmer weather. Summer camps, trips to the beach, or visits to Lake Compounce are summer standards, but the Library should be part of that list as well.

The Southington Public Library is offering reading challenges and exciting events for all ages beginning with a kick off Comic-Con event on Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. An interactive sing-a-long with Moana, a Pokémon Tournament, and costume building competition are among the activities planned for that day. Plus, there will be the opportunity to take your pictures with some of the coolest super-heroes around.

Reading challenges tie into the traditional role of summer reading programs, which is to encourage children to read during vacations to prevent “summer slide,” where students lose some of the achievements made during the previous school year. Public libraries are essential to this goal, as they are often the only community space free and accessible for educational and cultural activities.

The documented benefits of participating in a library sponsored summer reading program are many. Most obviously, reading skills are maintained during summer vacation. Young children gain self-confidence and a love for reading and books. Older children are motivated to read and develop positive attitudes about reading, books, and the library.

Experiences at library events encouraged cooperation and fosters discovery. Completion of the program will give children a sense of accomplishment and the ground work will have been laid for them to become lifelong readers and learners.

Celebrating 50 years since the moon landing, our summer is all about space. “A Universe of Stories” will offer programs for all ages. Kids shouldn’t get all of the fun, and improving literacy and celebrating reading should be done at every opportunity.

The rubber duckie club will be available for those four years old and younger. Children ages 4 through 5th grade will Read and Bead their way through summer, earn opportunities to spin the wheel and obtain tickets for end of summer grand prizes.

Teens and tweens (those going into grades 5-12) will receive entries for the end of summer grand prize drawings for every 100 minutes spent reading. Adults will also be eligible for a grand prize when they log their books read either online, using the ReadSquared program or by using a paper tracker available at the Library.

Find out more details in person, or online at www.southingtonlibrary.org/summer-reading-2019.html. Several prizes were generously donated by Southington businesses. Many thanks to them.

Don’t forget to visit our new events calendar for all of the activities and events planned for the summer. Some of the ones I’m most excited for are the Out of this World Book club reading Mira Grant, Marion Millard’s presentation on the first ladies—an adventure in glamour, guts and gumption, galaxy slime with the tweens, ancient reptiles and the celestial summer reading finale.

Did you know there is also telescope you can borrow from the children’s department? It comes with instructions and some sample activities you can do under the night sky.

I hope you will all visit at least once this summer and see the energy and excitement of summer reading first hand. Remember, there is something for everyone at the Southington Public Library.

Kristi Sadowski is the director of the Southington Public Library. To learn more, visit them at www.SouthingtonLibrary.com.