Obituary: Gladys P. (Adamowicz) Langton, 82

Gladys P. (Adamowicz) Langton, 82, of Southington, passed away on August 21, 2017 after a long illness.

Born on September 18, 1934 in Alabama to the late Henry and Grace (Russell) Adamowicz, she had been a longtime Southington resident. Gladys attended ECSU and was a former UCONN Health State Employee. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Gladys is survived by her daughter Susan South, two sons, including Josh R. Langton and her grandchildren, Joseph South and Gavin Langton and a great-grandchild, Gracie South. She was predeceased by her son, Christopher T. Langton and granddaughter, Heather South. She was predeceased by her husband William C. Langton.

Funeral services will be held privately on August 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.