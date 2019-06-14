Memorial tree helps Bread for Life community mourn

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

Southington’s soup kitchen, Bread for Life, unexpectedly lost two long-time clients in the last month. On Thursday, June 6, a tree of hope was planted outside of the facility for the late Gary Chute and the late Brian Davis.

A small ceremony was held with BFL clients, kitchen staff and volunteers, local pastors, and representatives from Wheeler Clinic.

“Brian and Gary can now see brighter. They are freer. I believe that,” said BFL director of operations Missy Cipriano. “We all knew them in different ways, but if there is one thing we know to be true about Bread for Life, it’s that we are a family here and we will continue to be a family.”

Cipriano and BFL director Donna Ayer encouraged clients to reach out if they need help. Wheeler Clinic representatives were invited to the tree planting to offer counseling to anyone who wished to talk about losing two fellow clients.

“We love everyone in our kitchen, and we are here for them,” said Cipriano. “We know it is a struggle each day when you lose someone, but we want them to know they are not forgotten. That is symbolized in our tree of hope.”

Pastor Bob Smith from Faith Living Church and Rev. Victoria Triano from Christ Community Church in East Haddam offered prayers for the two men. Smith said the word “hope” can have different meanings.

“Sometimes when we think of hope, we think of wishful thinking, but as we look at scriptures, hope is an expectation,” he said. “We are brought to a point where we know life is temporary. One day we will face God, and so we put hope in God.”

BFL clients and kitchen staff helped plant the tree together. Anyone who wished to add a shovel-full of soil did so. A plaque was placed, reading “tree of hope,” donated by staff from Worldwide Wine & Spirits. Soon, the tree will be surrounded with painted stones donated by local Girl Scouts.

“We appreciate having a town councilor here, pastors, representatives from Wheeler Clinic…” said Cipriano. “That says a lot. There’s a town effort to make sure that help is there, even if they never take it. It opens up a door for communication about the struggles and battles they face.”

