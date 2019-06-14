Eagle Scout projects offers memorial kiosk for Little League

By SHERIDAN ROY

After months of strategic planning, learning, and never letting the end-goal out of sight, Boy Scouts Troop 32 member Kevin Coleman finally revealed his Eagle Scout project at the Southington Western Little League field.

Coleman’s project is both a memorial for the late Ben Buckley and an informational kiosk about the award named after Buckley’s legacy.

Ben Buckley was a popular team player on the baseball field. He grew up with allergies and asthma, but accepted that and didn’t let frequent treatments and doctor appointments slow him down. At age seven, he suffered a severe asthma attack and passed away.

In his honor, the Ben Buckley award was created to be given to a Little League baseball player each year. It’s not given to the best, most skilled player, but rather the team member with the biggest heart for the game. Coleman was the recipient of the Ben Buckley award several years ago.

“When I first realized I had the chance to make Eagle Scout, the idea for the project hit me,” Coleman said. “I remembered getting the award and not knowing too much about it at the time. I learned about Ben’s story, and wanted to let others know what the award was about.”

Coleman said he wanted others to remember Buckley’s story and understand what the award represented.

“The fact that Kevin had the foresight to do this is amazing,” said Cristin Buckley, Ben’s mother. “Ben’s story can get lost in the award, and Kevin didn’t want that to happen. Ben’s love of the game of baseball was huge, and he was such a fun-loving kid. We always said his feet never touched the ground—he skipped through life.”

Cristin said Ben loved being on the baseball field, and it was evident in his sportsmanship.

“He was the best teammate. He was there for his team,” she said. “He was never the best player on the field, but he was the first one ready, always the first one out there.”

Like Ben Buckley, Coleman spent his childhood at the baseball field. He chose to have the kiosk built in a prominent location at West Little League Field, right between the parking lot and the fields so that everyone who parked would pass by it.

A large amount of work goes into Eagle Scout projects like Coleman’s.

“The project is not just about building. It’s about learning how to manage and how to plan a project,” said Eagle Scout coordinator of Troop 32 Rick Donovan. “Kevin pushed his comfort zone and pushed his limit. He learned not just about building a kiosk, but about being a leader, and that’s a skill he’s going to use for the rest of his life.”

After coming up with a project, working with beneficiaries, and earning approval from a scout leader, they must present the project to the local Town Council, listen to recommendations and make sure everything is up to code. Scouts then must meet with their Eagle Scout coordinator once a week to nail out all of their project’s details.

From there, scouts begin fundraising and purchasing or seeking donations for materials. They recruit peers, family and friends to help with the building process. Once all is said and done, scouts do a final write up and review their projects. Finally, an Eagle Board of Review must review the project, and determine if the scout will be approved as an Eagle Scout.

“A lot comes into what seemingly looks like a simple kiosk,” said assistant scoutmaster Eric Albrycht. “Kevin had to learn about town ordinances, CBYD (call before you dig)… it’s not just simple stuff for these boys.”

Coleman played baseball at Southington West fields from 2006 to 2017 and received the inaugural Ben Buckley award. He is graduating high school with the class of 2019 and entering the U.S. Marine Corps.

