Southington man arrested for selling Fentanyl in town

After receiving information from numerous sources that a male was selling narcotics, including Fentanyl, in Southington, police began an investigation that resulted in the arrest of Michael Barracliff, 53, of 99 Dawn Ln., in Southington.

Detectives from the Southington Police Department’s special investigation unit investigated over several months, including four controlled purchases of Fentanyl from Barracliff. As a result, police secured four arrest warrants, each with a $75,000 bond.

On Wednesday, June 12, at 2:30 p.m., police observed Barracliff operating a maroon moped, traveling south on N. Main Street in Southington. Detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop and took him into custody without incident. Barracliff was found in possession of 35 wax folds suspected to be Fentanyl, as well as 2.8 grams of Marijuana. Empty wax folds were also located in the front open compartment area of the moped.

Barracliff was processed on the four arrest warrants, along with additional charges stemming from the moped stop. He was processed on four counts of selling narcotics (Fentanyl), four counts of illegal possession of narcotics (Fentanyl), one count of possession of narcotics (Fentanyl) with intent to sell, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana. He was held on bonds totaling $350,000 and was scheduled to appear at the Bristol Superior Court on June 13.

The arrest warrants were sealed at the time of the arrest.