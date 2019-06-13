Pepe named as new SHS principal

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Board of Education unanimously approved a motion to select Frank Pepe, the current Joseph A. DePaolo Middle School principal, as the new Southington High School principal effective July 1 at a salary of $165,722.

“As you all know, Southington High School is the sixth biggest high school in the state of Connecticut, and the minute this motion is made, this person is going to have more responsibility than 90 percent of sitting superintendents in the state,” said BOE chair Brian Goralski at the June 6 meeting. “He will also touch the educational life of every child in this town, which is the one we love and believe in the most.”

Pepe thanked the board, superintendent Tim Connellan, assistant superintendent Steve Madancy, and retiring SHS principal Brian Stranieri.

“This is an incredible opportunity. It’s been 13 years since I entered the Southington community,” said Pepe. “The growth, what I’ve learned from staff, the kids and leadership, I am forever grateful.”

He added it is bittersweet to leave behind his time at DePaolo Middle School, but he looks forward to moving to the “big house.”

“[SHS] has a very strong leadership team and I can’t wait to get started,” said Pepe. “I’ve been blessed for the opportunity, and I’m ready to go.”

The BOE will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, June 18 to interview candidates for the position of the principal of DePaolo Middle School as well as the assistant principal of SHS. The meeting will be held in executive session, barring public.