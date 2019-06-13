Obituary: Robert C. Cyr, 78

Robert C. Cyr, 78, of Southington passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at home.

He was born in Van Buren, ME on Feb. 10, 1941, the son of the late Lawrence and Evelyn (Parent) Cyr. After Bob graduated from High School he entered the Air Force in 1959 and served until 1963. Prior to his retirement he was a Lead Supervisor at Pratt &Whitney Aircraft for 36 years. He loved bowling and did so at least 3 times a week. Bob was an avid Red Sox, Patriot and UCONN Women’s basketball fan.

He is survived by 2 sons David Cyr of Southington and Daniel Cyr of Georgia, 2 granddaughters Patricia Marybeth Thomas and Danielle Cyr. He also leaves his sister Charlene Zompanti of Bristol and a brother Michael Cyr of Southington as well as a niece Michelle Cyr and 2 nephews Sean and Chad McCann.

He was predeceased by his former wife BettyAnn (Bourgoin) Cyr

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14th at 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will military honors will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday morning from 9-11 am.

The family would like to thank Hospice staff of Hartford Health Care and especially Sylotte and Yvanna and his nurse Jeff for their excellent care and concern.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St. Terryville, CT 06786

