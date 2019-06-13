Man arrested man for driving under the influence of drugs

On Tuesday, June 4, Matthew Harbut, 33, of Southington was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The warrant stemmed from an incident on April 10, 2019, in which Harbut was involved in a motor vehicle collision in the parking lot located at 1668 Meriden-Waterbury Rd. During the investigation, Harbut showed signs of intoxication and kept falling asleep on police. He was transported to an area medical center for evaluation.

A search warrant was granted for his medical records. The records revealed that Harbut admitted to crushing Ambien tablets and snorting them. He tested positive for opiates.

Harbut posted a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on June 17.