Man arrested for domestic violence with victim and 3-year old

On Monday, June 10, Southington police arrested Oneil Nadeau, 48, of Southington, after a domestic incident with a victim and a three-year-old child.

The arrest stemmed from a domestic dispute where Nadeau was accused of striking his victim in the face and putting his hands around the victims throat before throwing the victim to the ground. The victim fell, landing partially on a three-year-old child. Another person then pulled Nadeau off both victims.

The first victim sustained minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. The identity of both victims is being witheld by police since this is a domestic violence incident.

Nadeau was charged with risk of injury to a minor, disorderly conduct, third degree assault, and third degree strangulation.