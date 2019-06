On Saturday, June 1, Southington police arrested Thomas Foss, 46, of Enfield for cashing forged checks in Southington.

The police investigation revealed that Foss cashed two checks, totaling $8,903.74, in February 2019. The checks were made out in his name. Surveillance video showed Foss cashing the checks.

Foss was charged with third degree larceny and third degree forgery. He was held on a $10,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on June 3.