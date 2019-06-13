DeMello earns leadership award

Maj. John E. De Mello Jr. was recently awarded the Lieutenant General Richard C. Henry Leadership Award for distinguished service and superior performance in a developmental, operational, or supporting role, who best exemplifies the word, “leadership.”

DeMello is the son of John and Jin De Mello of Southington. He graduated From Southington High School in 2002 and from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Air ROTC in Worcester, Mass. in 2006. He is assigned to Space and Missiles Systems Center, Space Command at Los Angeles AFB.

He received the award after leading a team of 70 personnel and over 400 contractors on a Presidential priority program integral to national defense.

He is married to Nicole Virgilio of Cranford, N.J. The couple currently lives in Redondo Beach, Calif.