Girls Track: Knights compete at NE meet

Seven Southington girls got the chance to compete in the 74th New England Interscholastic Track and Field Championships this past Saturday at the Thornton Academy in Saco, Maine.

The top finish came from junior Sydney Garrison, who tied for sixth place and medaled in the high jump (5’3”). The top six finishers in each event earn medals and are recognized as All-New England athletes.

The 4x800m relay of sophomore Lauren Verrilli, freshman Jackie Izzo, junior Anny Moquete and senior Kate Kemnitz took eighth place (9:36.59). Junior Trinity Cardillo finished eighth in the shot put (39’7.5”) and ninth in the discus (122’11”), and sophomore Alexah Zaczynski took 24th in the javelin (97’10”).

Southington athletes were slated to compete in the state decathlon, hammer throw and steeplechase championships on Tuesday and Wednesday at Manchester High School.