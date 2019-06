Fire report for the June 14 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, May 27 to Sunday, June 2:

Monday, May 27

10:51 a.m., 12 Darling St., Building fire

11:02 a.m., Main Street, Columbus Avenue & Berlin Avenue, EMS call

11:30 a.m., 385 Pleasant St., Vehicle accident

2:06 p.m., 158 Industrial Dr., Smoke detector activation

3:54 p.m., 93 Sun Valley Dr., Unauthorized burning

7:57 p.m., 64 Church St., Medical assist (EMS)

9:51 p.m., 26 Royal Oak Dr., Overheated motor

Tuesday, May 28

8:44 a.m., 76 N. Main St., Water or steam leak

9:23 a.m., 250 Long Bottom Rd., Smoke detector activation

9:30 a.m., 100 Victoria Dr., Public service

1:29 p.m., 55 Devonshire Dr., Alar, system activation

3:56 p.m., 62 Rethal St., Medical assist (EMS)

4:06 p.m., 250 Long Bottom Rd., Smoke detector activation

5:07 p.m., 1 Darling St., Assist invalid

8:07 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

Wednesday, May 29

10:30 a.m., Curtiss Street & West Street, Oil or other combustible liquid

5:13 p.m., 36 Thunderbird Dr., Smoke detector activation

6:40 p.m., West Street & W. Pines Dr., Gasoline or other flammable liquid

6:55 p.m., 302 Summer St., Carbon monoxide detector activated

Thursday, May 30

6:52 a.m., 2795 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

7:35 a.m., 1348 West St., Vehicle accident

8:08 a.m., 36 Thunderbird Dr., Smoke detector activation

12:53 p.m., 801 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

2:14 p.m., 1505 West St., Vehicle accident

5:30 p.m., 801 Queen St., Public service

7:17 p.m., 19 Amber Ln., Smoke detector activation

Friday, May 31

3:51 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Oil or other combustible liquid

6:00 p.m., 50 Spring Lake Rd., Service call, other

8:13 p.m., Ragged Mountain Rd., EMS call

8:50 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment, standby

8:52 p.m., Andrews St. & Reservoir Rid., Aircraft standby

9:49 p.m., 353 Lazy Ln., Lock-out

11:31 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

Saturday, June 1

12:49 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

10:41 a.m., 43 Academy St., Lock-in

11:33 a.m., West Street & Prospect Street, Vehicle accident

12:04 p.m., 19 West Main St., Assist police or other government

1:23 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Passenger vehicle fire

3:37 p.m., 16 Nicolo Way, Carbon monoxide detector activated

4:27 p.m., 96 Bruce Ave., Unauthorized burning

7:44 p.m., Meriden Avenue & Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, Vehicle accident

8:44 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lock-in

8:53 p.m., 750 Queen St., Dumpster or other outside trash

Sunday, June 2